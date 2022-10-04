BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Most businesses have an IT department to help protect their websites.

However, it’s still important to educate yourself on cyber attacks.

Cybercon began Tuesday at Bismarck State College for its fifth year.

The convention offers businesses the opportunity to learn more about cyber security.

Some cyber threats that people can look out for are phishing and misconfigured systems.

The best way to detect a phishing email is to hover over the site before clicking it. If it shows a different URL than what it appears to be, don’t click it.

The chairman of Cybercon shares another way to detect a bad email.

“Anything that puts you in a sense of heightened urgency. While it could be a legitimate situation, it’s often someone that’s attempting to trick you into not thinking as cautiously as you should,” said Bill Heinzen.

Cybercon lasts for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday. If you’d like to sign up to attend cyber con next year, visit their website.