MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s rodeo season and the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo is coming to Minot in two weeks.

One of the competitors faces an adrenaline rush when she competes, and when she works too, as an ER nurse.

Cydney Peterson is an ER nurse by day and a rodeo competitor by night.

She’s been working at the hospital since February of this year.

“It’s not always easy being the person that, or that face that, people come to when they’re in an emergency, but it’s always really relieving when you get them up and feeling better,” said Peterson.

The Minot native has been competing in rodeos since she was a little girl.

Her father participated in rodeos and currently, her brother does as well.

“I feel like I’ve been on a horse since I could walk. We competed in youth rodeos, and then junior high, high school. And then I went on to college, college rodeoed. I amateur rodeo for the state of North Dakota and South Dakota. And then this year, I kinda went out hard and pro rodeoed,” said Peterson.

She has even qualified for the 2022 Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo.

Peterson says working as an ER nurse and being a barrel racer both give her adrenaline.

And she says both of her passions, go hand in hand.

“Rodeo isn’t always the easiest. You have, just like any other sport, you have good days and bad days. You don’t compete as well as you would’ve liked, but being an ER nurse, you see so much during the day that little things like having a bad run doesn’t really add up to what really matters,” said Peterson.

So how does she make time for her jobs, both as a nurse and barrel racer?

“Trying to both is a lot of scheduling lot of planning. This year was extra hard definitely having that full-time job of being an ER nurse working every other weekend. Rodeos, especially the end of June to middle of August, there’s rodeos every weekend,” said Peterson.

The 2022 Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo will be held in Minot from October 14-16.

Tickets are $20 for adult general admission and $10 for children aged three to 12. The gold buckle seats are $30 for all ages.

The performances are at 7 p.m. on October 14 and 15 and at 1 p.m. on October 16.