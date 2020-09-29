D.O.T. approves $46 million to repair N.D. roads damaged by fall and spring flooding

Tens of millions of federal dollars will soon flow into North Dakota to repair roads damaged by seasonal flooding.
Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $46,191,478 to the North Dakota DOT. The money will be used to reconstruct and fix highways that were impacted by flooding in fall of 2019 and spring of 2020.
Governor Doug Burgum issued a statewide disaster declaration in each season. President Donald Trump approved the declarations, which paved the way for the newly awarded federal funds.
According to Senator Cramer’s office, the money is made up of the following thirteen grants:
- $10,506,728.99 to repair damage from the 2019 West James River Basin flood;
- $8,665,379.23 for statewide flooding repairs;
- $7,520,649.60 to repair highway damage from the West James River Basin flood in Burleigh, Dickey, Foster, Kidder, Lamoure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman, and Wells counties;
- $5,740,945.25 to repair damage from the 2019 Rice Lake Basin flood;
- $2,172,605.52 to repair damage from the 2019 West Basin flood;
- $2,117,441.95 to repair damage from the 2019 Sheyenne/James River Basin flood;
- $1,826,230.53 to repair the highway from the 2019 Rice Lake Basin flood in Emmons County;
- $1,703,263.78 to repair damage from the 2019 Salt Lake Basin flood;
- $1,628,251.24 to repair damage from the 2019 South Basin flood;
- $1,303,210.35 to repair damage from the 2019 North Basin flood damage;
- $1,274,817.21 to repair damage from the 2019 East Basin flood;
- $1,158,063.70 to repair highway damage from the 2019 Basin flood; and
- $573,890.13 to repair damage from the 2019 flood in Barnes and Walsh Counties.