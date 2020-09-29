D.O.T. approves $46 million to repair N.D. roads damaged by fall and spring flooding

Tens of millions of federal dollars will soon flow into North Dakota to repair roads damaged by seasonal flooding.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $46,191,478 to the North Dakota DOT. The money will be used to reconstruct and fix highways that were impacted by flooding in fall of 2019 and spring of 2020.

Governor Doug Burgum issued a statewide disaster declaration in each season. President Donald Trump approved the declarations, which paved the way for the newly awarded federal funds.

According to Senator Cramer’s office, the money is made up of the following thirteen grants: