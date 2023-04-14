BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you head to Kirkwood Mall this weekend you may spot some flashy race cars.

That’s because the Dacotah Speedway is kicking off its racing season with a car show.

Around 30 cars will be inside the mall for people to check out. The owners of the race cars will also be at the mall this Saturday.

Organizers say it’s a great way for people to get to know the person behind the wheel.

“You see these cars flying around the race track but you don’t really see the person behind the wheel. So, it’s a way to put a face to the car that you see here in the mall. And it’s a good way to get people excited about the upcoming racing season. And if people don’t know much about the dirt track racing or Dacotah Speedway hopefully by talking to these drivers they’ll get super excited and they’ll want to come out to the track,” said Rebecca Pelkey, announcer for Dacotah Speedway.

The car show lasts until Sunday. Click here to vote on your favorite car at the car show.