Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Dacotah Speedway in Mandan to open June 5 with restrictions

The Dacotah Speedway in Mandan is taking steps to ensure the safety of fans before opening up June 5.

The local race track is advising fans to wear masks and bring their own hand sanitizer.

As of right now, only 250 fans will be allowed on opening day, and security will be present to ensure fans are practicing safe social distancing.

The speedway also has an option for those who may not feel safe attending, but would still like to watch the races.

“A great thing about Dacotah Speedway is we have an ability to allow fans to watch from home. They can watch all of our races live from the comfort of their home through Dacotah Speedway TV. So if they can’t make it to the track we hope they watch from the safety of their homes through Dacotah Speedway TV,” shared Becca Rattei, the announcer for the race track.

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of the Dacotah Speedway.

