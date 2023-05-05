MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dacotah Speedway is kicking off its 2023 racing season Friday night.

According to a news release, the racetrack is having its inaugural Mandan Meltdown, which is a doubleheader with two full shows on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6.

This season will start off with its five regular classes: IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stocks, INEX Legends, Hobby Stocks, and IMCA Sport Compacts. The pit gates open at 5 p.m., fan gates at 6 p.m., and the green flag at 7 p.m.

“We have a lot of big things planned for 2023,” said Dacotah Speedway Volunteer, Becca Pelkey. “Big races planned as well as special guests. We are pretty excited to have Steve Darnell from the Discovery Channel hit series, Vegas Rat Rods, here with us on Friday, June 9.”

Darnell is going to headline many Mandan events for the June 9-11 weekend, along with a meet and greet during the race on June 9. He will also have an appearance at the Hammer Down Big Rig Show & Shine on June 10 and a public meet and greet during Buggies and Blues on June 11.

The speedway is also going to be hosting the sixth Iron Man 100, which is a $5,000-to-win 100-lap grueling race on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3.

The fan-favorite Dakota Classic Modified Tour is coming back on July 13 as Dacotah Speedway hosts the championship night of the six-day racing tour across the state.

Sprint cars will make a comeback for a two-day show on July 29 and 30.

The 15th annual Drive to Survive will happen on August 18 so fans and drivers can raise money for cancer awareness. All proceeds will go directly to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

The racing season will wrap up on September 29 and 30 with the sixth annual Oktoberfest.

Since Dacotah Speedway hosts more than just racing, fans shouldn’t miss the Big Rig Show and Shine & Truck Pull on June 10. While the Monster Trucks come back on August 4 and 5 for some destruction. And fans can get down and dirty with Mud Drags on August 26.