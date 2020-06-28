Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Daily Addiction Coffee House in downtown Williston, officially open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After months of waiting, a new Coffee shop has finally opened

Yesterday, Daily Addiction Coffee House in downtown Williston held it’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Staff say they were supposed to open in March, but COVID-19 forced them to push the date back.

The coffee shop is open seven days a week, with varying times on the weekend, and, they will even deliver right to your front door.

“We do have quite a few different options for people as far as our CBD and mushroom abstract and it’s just… It’s a very inviting place I would say. We love having people in there. We love chatting with people. It’s an open atmosphere for sure.” Manager&Owner of Daily Addiction Coffee House Hailey Horob & Sydney Owan said.

The two say all staff is taking precautions against COVID-19 by assuring everything inside and around the building is clean.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dangerously Hot Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerously Hot Conditions"

New coffee shop in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "New coffee shop in Williston"

Sister Thomas Welder Memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas Welder Memorial"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 6-27-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 6-27-20"

Robert One Minute 6-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-27"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-27"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Companions for Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Companions for Children"

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Memory Fireworks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Fireworks"

MSU Pride Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Pride Club"

Business Expanding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Expanding"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town"

Clinic Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Expands"

Alchemist Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alchemist Tattoo"

Bus Route Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Route Changes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss