Daily Addiction Coffee House in downtown Williston, officially open

After months of waiting, a new Coffee shop has finally opened

Yesterday, Daily Addiction Coffee House in downtown Williston held it’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Staff say they were supposed to open in March, but COVID-19 forced them to push the date back.

The coffee shop is open seven days a week, with varying times on the weekend, and, they will even deliver right to your front door.

“We do have quite a few different options for people as far as our CBD and mushroom abstract and it’s just… It’s a very inviting place I would say. We love having people in there. We love chatting with people. It’s an open atmosphere for sure.” Manager&Owner of Daily Addiction Coffee House Hailey Horob & Sydney Owan said.

The two say all staff is taking precautions against COVID-19 by assuring everything inside and around the building is clean.