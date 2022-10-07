MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A store that has shops in Fargo and Bismarck has now found another home in North Dakota.

Daily Thread is the last of its kind to open in North Dakota at Dakota Square Mall in Minot.

Since Daily Thread is affiliated with NYC Alliance, it’s able to lower the prices for customers, since there is no middleman.

The store is proud to offer sizes from petite x-small to 3x.

The main goal is to help build customers’ confidence, one thread at a time.

“We are here for the customer. They’re the most important thing, we have some customers come in that are self-conscience about their bodies and we help build that confidence. We get them in new clothes, we show them different outfits that they can wear,” said Letha Selfridge.

Daily Thread is now transitioning from its summer to fall line and will have the entire fall line out on Saturday.