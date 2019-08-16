Dak Jam is this weekend in Minot

Looking for something to do this weekend in Minot? Dak Jam is happening Friday and Saturday.

Friday is all about the 90s and 2000s with band Pop Rocks. Saturday is throwing it back to the 70s and 80s with Hairball. There is something for everyone– games, food and art.

This is the first year of Dak Jam.

“We found this little, natural amphitheater setting up in the Dome parking lot and it can fit more people and we can add more of the festival type experience stuff that we wanted to add, so that’s kind of what we did. Want to make something to do for Minot,” said Tawnya Bernsdorf, marketing director.

Single-day tickets are available for $35. It starts at 6:30 pm on Friday at the MSU Dome North parking lot.