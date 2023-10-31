BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dakota Access Pipeline is a topic that is hotly debated throughout the state, and has put ND in national headlines.

In order to help explain a bit more of the controversy and public reaction to the idea, engineers sat down with KX News to talk about the latest plans regarding the topic.

The process of discussing and creating the piping has continued for nearly a decade. During the Obama Administration in 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published their findings, which stated that there was no serious risk of the pipeline running under Lake Oahe — and former President Trump granted an easement for the company, Dakota Access LLC, that would allow the pipeline to run under Lake Oahe. Then in 2020, a judge revoked the permit and ordered an environmental assessment — and now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking more public comment about the pipeline.

“I believe that we’ve done a very good job incorporating a lot of information already,” stated the Omaha District’s Chief of Operations Sheila Newman, “and we hope that the next few days bring us additional information that we can consider.”

The pipeline was operational in 2017, and travels across nine states, pumping oil from the Bakken to places in Illinois and ending in Texas.

“Knowing that folks have a lot of interest in this project, and certainly that it’s been controversial, doesn’t negate that in the NEPA process,” Newman explained. “We really are trying to make the best possible decision — that means that we’re listening to everyone. And we want to know if we’ve missed something critical in the analysis, what is it? Tell us, and provide us information to help us include it.”

From 6-9 p.m. on November 1 and 2, the Corps will be holding hearings at the Radisson Hotel in downtown Bismarck. If you cannot make the hearings, but would still like to access the plan or provide the Army Corps of Engineers with information for the analysis, you can learn how to do so on this page. The comment period will last until December 13.

