Dakota Air Museum in Minot giving interactive experience to visitors

The Dakota Territory Air Museum has added a new way for you to board a flight to history.

Talking Trails are audio descriptions you can listen to while you’re viewing the exhibits.

The audio can be listened to through an app, website or by calling the phone number and entering the code posted on these signs.

The manager of the museum says it really brings the stories to life.

“It’s more guided this way. It’s more like having a guide without having a guide. It’s more extensive than just the write-ups in most cases. It’s spoken to you, so it can be a little easier to digest,” Manager of the Dakota Territory Air Museum Jim Haff said.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.