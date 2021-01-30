Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Minot saw higher number of admits during 2020 holiday season

The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch provides residential treatment for kids and families who have been through trauma.

And between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, many residents go home to be with their families during the holidays.

But this season, and amidst the pandemic, a staff member from the Minot campus says there were actually more admits during that time than any other year in recent memory.

She says the impact on their mental health was evident, but staff were ready to provide help wherever needed.

“That’s telling about what’s happening in our nation right now but it’s also encouraging that we’re here to provide that care for those kids and families that need us the most,” Director of Mission Advancement Anne Compere said.

The campus recently received a donation to renovate the oldest building on campus, which houses the clinic and therapy area.