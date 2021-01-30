Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Minot saw higher number of admits during 2020 holiday season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch provides residential treatment for kids and families who have been through trauma.

And between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, many residents go home to be with their families during the holidays.

But this season, and amidst the pandemic, a staff member from the Minot campus says there were actually more admits during that time than any other year in recent memory.

She says the impact on their mental health was evident, but staff were ready to provide help wherever needed.

“That’s telling about what’s happening in our nation right now but it’s also encouraging that we’re here to provide that care for those kids and families that need us the most,” Director of Mission Advancement Anne Compere said.

The campus recently received a donation to renovate the oldest building on campus, which houses the clinic and therapy area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FNF Pt. 1

FNF Pt. 2

Learn to Curl

Ed Konieczka

Evictions Filed

Homeless Update

Pen Pal Project

Signature Events

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Radon Testing

Gym For All

DBGR Upgrades

Campus Health

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/29

BSC Oil Program

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 29

NDC JAN 29

Friday, January 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

WDA Wrestling

WDA Basketball

More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News