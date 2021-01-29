Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Minot campus updating an original building with $267,000 donation

A building on the Minot campus of the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch will be getting long-awaited updates, thanks to a donation from a California church.

After the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church sold its property last spring, the board had $4.5 million to donate to charities.

And a member of the church, familiar with the ranch, suggested to staff they apply to be a recipient of some of the funds.

Now, $267,000 of that money will go to repairing The Bremer Building, one of the original structures built in the 1960s.

“It’s hard to do care at the highest level when the heat’s not working or when the sewer’s backing up so just having those things taken care of and then our elevator situation was to get it into code, we were out of code, without a functioning elevator, so it’s not glamorous but it’s those needs,” Director of Mission Advancement, Anne Compere said.

The Bremer Building is currently used as a clinic and for therapy purposes, along with the location of the dining hall.