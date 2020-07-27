Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch receives donation for new chapel audio equipment

The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is dedicated to providing a safe space for its residents and their families, and now the Minot location is now getting an upgrade.

Thanks to a $3,000 donation from the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, the chapel at the Minot facility will be getting new audio equipment like microphones and speakers.

The spiritual life director at the Boys and Girls Ranch says the old equipment dates back to the late ’90s, and the upgrade will allow residents to feel more comfortable in the chapel.

“Music is a very emotional part of our lives we experience it we feel it we connect with it on emotional levels and if it’s not sounding the best we’re not having the best experience,” Chaplin Rick Jones said.

He says the ranch will be installing the new equipment at the end of August.