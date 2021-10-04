Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch receives grant to improve security at Minot facility

The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is improving security at its Minot ranch.

The cottage, which is home to about 10 boys, will be upgraded with security cameras at select locations in and around the building.

“This grant will allow us to move forward to add a camera to the outside of the building to be able to pick up any motion for any activity out front in the front door area,” Facility Director Mike McCloud said.

Thanks to BNSF Foundation, they are getting a $2,000 grant to make all that possible.

McCloud said this will help better protect the children and staff at their cottage.

“We are going to add cameras inside to monitor our medication room so we’re able to make sure we’re on top of safety and security protecting our staff and children that are staying in that cottage,” he said.

The ranch is home to at-risk and troubled children in Minot and surrounding communities.

About 50 kids live in five different cottages receiving round-the-clock care and support from staff.

The ranch, which describes its approach as Christ-centered, provides residential and non-residential psychiatric services to children between the ages of 10 and 18.

If you would like to learn more about the ranch and how you can support them, visit the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch website.