Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch the Recipient of St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation Twice-Blessed Grant

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch received $15,535 from St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation’s Twice Blessed program to underwrite the costs of updating two Refocus Rooms in Dakota Memorial School (DMS) in Minot.

Refocus Rooms are used by DMS as a safe place for students to refocus, regulate their emotions and behaviors and practice coping skills before returning to the classroom. Children who come to Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch are dealing with mental health and behavioral challenges, trauma, abuse and/or neglect. The grant and donations will make it possible to install mats in the refocus rooms, providing greater safety to the students we serve.