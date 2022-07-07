MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — For some, music can be an outlet for enjoyment. And for those at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, music is therapy.

Many at the Minot ranch arrive on campus with little to no music background.

The music ministry program allows kids at the ranch to play a variety of instruments to heal, both physically and emotionally.

Kids in this program take lessons to grow their skills and passion for music.

“For some kids, just letting them sit at the piano. It’s been amazing to see what comes out. Some of our kids are just brilliant, like maybe they’ve had no lessons or anything and they can just sit at the piano and just go at it,” said Spiritual Life Coordinator Deaconess Kelly Bristow.

Some students have come to enjoy music so much that they write and play their own songs.

Organizers at the ranch say it’s amazing to see how therapeutic music has been for their students.

“Music gives an insight to our souls and who we are. So through doing music with the kids, it’s a really neat way to connect with them in a deeper level and just to kind of see where they’re coming from,” added Bristow.

This program allows those involved to be able to connect to the kids in a setting that is comforting to them.

Bristow added she enjoys being able to expose the kids to new experiences.

“I love to be able to expose our kids to live life abundantly and I think music is part of that. Being able to be creative and expressive, so I love to be able to add that aspect into what I do with our kids here at the ranch,” said Bristow.

Those at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch stay for months at a time, using all aspects of music to heal.

All the instruments in the program are donated by those in the Minot area.