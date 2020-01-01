Dakota Burger Company offers delicious offer for customers’ generosity

Dakota Burger Company in Minot is teaming up with the Domestic Violence Crisis Center to offer its customers a delicious offer for their generosity.

On Tuesdays, customers who bring in an item to donate to the DVCC will receive 10 percent off their meal.

Things like cleaning supplies, toilet paper, diapers are some of the items needed and can be dropped off at the Dakota Burger Company.

“We’re really excited about this partnership and really happy to see more community people buying local, but also doing good in the community,” said Tara Bjornson, assistant director.

Bjornson also said it’s nice to see the community rally together and give especially during this time of year. And, people get a really great burger at the same time.

To see which items are needed, click here.

