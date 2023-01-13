BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Thousands of people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s every year, and many with this disease struggle with simple daily tasks.

However, the Dakota Center for Independent Living is helping those individuals by finding tools to help them adapt. Tools such as a pill bottle opener or a modified can opener can go a long way.

The organization’s goal isn’t just to help those with Parkinson’s but to also help people with any type of disability.

“A lot of times, they don’t know where to go or what to do. If you have a newly acquired brain injury or whatever type of disability it might be. Most of us have been through that. So we can help you navigate the system,” said Royce Schultze, executive director of Dakota Center for Independent Living.

The organization even goes to local colleges and speaks to students who are going into social work to share experiences and barriers those with disabilities can face in the community.