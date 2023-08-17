BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is ending which means it’s time for kids to get back to school.

And to help get kids excited for the new school year, the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center and Furry Friends Rockin Rescue teamed up to have a Park ‘N Party.

The event kicked off at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center’s parking lot.

Kids played games, bounced in the bouncy castle, and met adoptable puppies and kittens.

The mission of the center is to provide a safe, family-friendly environment promoting hope, health, and healing to traumatized children and their families.

For the group, this event is here to remind the community the center is here to help.

“The community does so much for us. This is a great way for us to pay it back and have something for them to come to hang out and have a good time. And support us in a different way than all of our other events throughout the year,” said Alissa Thiele, the marketing coordinator for Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center.

People also had a chance to win a free crumble cookie and a $50 Visa gift card by donating items on the center’s online Bingo Card.