BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, people are finishing up some last-minute Christmas shopping. And one group that helps abused families says they’re grateful for the help this time of year.

Workers at the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center in Bismarck have been collecting donations and Christmas gifts for children already.

The center serves children who are victims of sexual abuse. That includes interviewing them and providing mental health support and therapy.

Every child who comes in receives a new blanket, along with basic supplies the family may need if their home is no longer safe.

“We have served over 800 individuals as of the end of November,” Director of Development and Engagement Jane Link said. “And that might be hard to hear, but one thing we say is, ‘either way, that bad stuff happened’. But if we can get them through our doors, then we can really start their healing.”

Link says the center has a wish list of items in demand, including snacks, coffee, gift cards, and household goods like shampoo and soap.