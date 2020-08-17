Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center in Bismarck in ‘urgent need’ of fleece tie blankets for children

The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center in Bismarck wants to ensure every child that comes in for a forensic interview goes home with a blanket, so they need your help.

Their shelves are empty, but they used to be stocked to the ceiling with fleece tie blankets for the children, the Center said in a post on Facebook.

They’re in need of new, unused tie blankets for both boys and girls that are 1.5-3 yards.

The post said to donate, call 701-323-5626 before you drop off to ensure someone is there to receive your donation.

