Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center opens in Dickinson

Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center is opening a new location in Dickinson.

Since 2017 the organization has been serving the Bismarck community, helping advocate for children who’ve been sexually abused. Statistics in North Dakota say that 96% of victims seen by the Advocacy Center knew their abuser. Since the country has opened back up after shutting down due to the pandemic, more child abuse cases are being reported. Now, a Dickinson location will expand the reach of those advocates

“It isn’t a polite topic. It’s not something we want to think about or talk about or even acknowledge it exists. It’s a horrible crime that happens to kids every day,” said Paula Condol/Executive Director of DCAC.

The Dickinson location will be fully open October 15th.

Condol says if you or someone you know needs help, call their organization. You can find out more information here.

