No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum
Dakota College at Bottineau gears up for online graduation ceremony

Colleges and universities in the state will be holding online graduation ceremonies in the next few weeks.

Dakota College at Bottineau has decided to take the virtual route as well. Over 200 students will be honored for their achievements this Spring…but entirely over the internet.

The graduation coordinator says it’s not ideal, and they still plan to let students have that traditional ceremony, 12 months from now.

“We actually will be letting them walk next Spring if they would like to because we only have one a year, but I think for now students are pretty happy that they can still share it with their families,” said Beth MacDonald.

You can watch the ceremony on May 15 at 3:30 pm on the school’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

