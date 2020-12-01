Coronavirus
Dakota College at Bottineau gives students the option to finish semester online

A school in western North Dakota has joined a growing list of colleges allowing students to finish the semester from home.

Dakota College at Bottineau recently decided to give students the option to learn remotely through the end of the semester. Campus Dean, Dr. Jerry Migler, says the decision came down to three factors.

“We could help minimize the spread of the virus on campus and for students. We could allow our Canadian students to spend more time with their families and it wasn’t an extended period of time. Two weeks was a reasonable accommodation,” said Dr. Migler.

He says they have not made a decision on how classes will look for the spring semester just yet.

