Dakota College at Bottineau makes changes on campus

After Gov. Doug Burgum made changes to coronavirus risk levels for a number of counties, including changing Bottineau County from moderate to high, officials at Dakota College at Bottineau have now changed the school’s own risk level from low to moderate.

Dean Jerry Migler says they’ve made a number of changes like reducing seating in the dining hall and limiting how many people can attend athletic events.

“We restricted student visitation between the dorms just as an extra precaution and just ask students that if they are in one of our three residence halls, until the county risk level changes, that they just make it a point to stay with the students that are in their residence halls,” said Dr. Migler.

Dr. Migler says as of Tuesday, they have nine active cases on the campus. Seven are students and two are faculty or staff members.

