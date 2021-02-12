Dakota College at Bottineau offering career exploration for girls through summer camp

A North Dakota college is encouraging young girls to explore several unique career choices through a summer camp.

The members of the Young Women in Aquaculture and Hydroculture camp at Dakota College at Bottineau are getting an inside look at jobs like hydroponics manager.

Students also get to tour facilities like the Garrison Fish Hatchery and perform tests on streams and waterways.

The camp’s director says these industries are often male-dominated, so they’re excited to be able to open the door to those sometimes unknown opportunities for young women.

“They can do some exploring before they have to go to college and make a decision so they actually can have some fun they can learn about some opportunities and realize it’s just as much of an industry for women as it is for men,” W+H2O Camp Coordinator Amy Koehler said.

The camp takes place from June 2-5 and has COVID-19 guidelines in place.

If you’re interested in signing up, CLICK HERE.

