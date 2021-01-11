Coronavirus
Dakota College at Bottineau offering new programs for students during spring semester

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The spring semester is upon college students, and those at Dakota College at Bottineau can expect a few changes.

The college has a number of new programs, like a practical nursing program as well as an Associate’s degree nursing program.

Along with the new courses, students also have the option to attend class in person or online.

The dean of academics says COVID-19 may have slowed them down last semester but they are hitting the ground running this year.

“We’ve had to be very flexible, very nimble, and use technology as our friend to continue providing educational services to our students,” said Larry Brooks.

Brooks says students are encouraged to stay home and self isolate if they are not feeling well.
The first full day of classes is Tuesday.

KX News Trending Stories