Dakota College at Bottineau program receives federal grant to help Native American, veteran farmers

A group at the Dakota College of Bottineau is receiving federal dollars to help people become farmers.

The Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture will receive a grant of close to $50,000 from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The funds will be used to help Native American and veteran farmers who are just getting started.

We spoke to the director who says they will work closely with local tribes to make the opportunity effective.

“What is important to them? Why would they want to start in the agricultural industry? Why would they want to start farming and ranching? And what motivates them to do that and if so, what might be some of the barriers to that,” said Holly Rose Mawby, Director of the Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture at Dakota College at Bottineau.

The college will soon start to build a curriculum that will include both veteran programs and tribes.