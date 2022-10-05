BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KXNET) — A college in our area is making renovations to a historic building on campus to house a very important program for our state.

Old Main at Dakota College at Bottineau has been standing on campus since 1907.

Recently the school has decided to renovate Old Main and house the nursing program starting in the fall of 2024.

This will help deal with the nursing shortage in our state.

To move forward with the plans, the United States Environmental Protection Agency was on campus for asbestos abatement.

With this first big step out of the way, the school can now start the renovations.

“There’s a general sense of excitement about getting that building re-opened again, it’s been closed for a number of years and when we have alumni coming back to campus, they always want to see old main, they’ve go great stories about things that happen in that facility,” said Dakota College at Bottineau Campus Dean, Carmen Simone.

Campus officials say there was once talk about tearing Old Main down permanently, but alumni and others involved with the college refused to give up on this historic building.