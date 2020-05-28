Dakota Cruisers honor 2020 seniors and Michael Fenner in Minot

Nearly 100 classic cars cruised down Broadway in Minot to honor this year’s graduating seniors.

The Dakota Cruisers wanted to show their support for what the 2020 seniors went through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group also honored Michael Fenner, the senior who was killed in a hit and run accident last week. Stickers were handed out with the number ’48.’ It was Fenner’s jersey number — and drivers put them on their cars.

George Masters, the President of the Dakota Cruisers said he hopes these students will remember tonight for many years to come.

“The seniors, it’s obviously a big part of their life that happened this year with the pandemic, is just a tragedy. But, this is something we can do and it’s nice for the seniors to look back on and say, ‘Hey, you know what? They did this and that’s kind of cool,'” Masters said.

Masters said the Dakota Cruisers roll down Broadway every Wednesday night at 6:30 if you’re wanting to check out some cool classic cars.