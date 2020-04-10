Dakota Cruisers hosts Rolling Car Show on Saturday in Minot

Live Now
Who doesn’t love seeing a classic car? Saturday afternoon, the Dakota Cruisers is doing a Rolling Car Show in Minot.

The group will be lining up in the Home Depot parking lot at 1:00 p.m.

Drivers will be given a different route so everyone can catch a glimpse of the more than 50 plus cars that will be out there.

“It’ll be nostalgic for the people that are going to be able to view what we’re going to do. It’ll be really neat,” said George Masters, President Dakota Cruisers.

“I kind of looked back at what the teachers did for their students, and it sparked an idea for me to say, ‘We can do that with classic cars and maybe brighten a few spirits,” said Dennis Zieman, board of directors, Dakota Cruisers.

“We’re going rain, or shine or snow, we don’t care. We want to do this for the community,” Masters added.

If you would like the Dakota Cruisers to drive down your street, contact George Masters at 701-240-6771 or Dennis Zieman at 701-833-2896.

