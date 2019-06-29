Dakota Explorer program encourages kids to experience nature

Instead of avoiding bugs and insects, one group of kids sought them out.

KX News joined the Dakota Explorers as they learned more about some of nature’s tiniest outdoor species.

“I found a grasshopper, but it went away,” says one explorer, sadly.

“It went away?” asks Fort Stevenson interpreter, sympathetically.

Meet the Dakota Explorers.

“Well, we’re going to have to keep looking,” says the interpreter.

You’ll find the explorers across North Dakota in outdoors at our state parks.

“We have a program called the Dakota Explorers program and so what we do is it’s made specifically for kids to encourage them for being naturalists and just to get them out and enjoy what we have,” says Kathy Klembtsrud, Fort Stevenson interpreter.

At Fort Stevenson, they took a closer look at the bugs and insects around us.

“I caught like a really, really small ant -which I believe are sugar ants- you usually can’t see their antennas, but with the magnifier thing I could see their antennas,” says Nick Ferrell, 12 Year Old Explorer.

“He has 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. Seven legs!” one explorer exclaims about an ant.

“Seven legs? We might want to count again,” suggests the interpreter. “Oh, he’s only got one antenna, that’s why.”

They discussed both friendly insects and others that can cause harm, like aphids who suck plant sap and distort the foliage or caterpillars that chew on leaves and tunnel through fruits.

“Sometimes, when you see something move, maybe it’s hiding in there,” says Klembstrud as the explorers dig for bugs.

Others, like bees, are helpful.

“Butterflies and moths. And, remember, the butterflies, they went onto the flower and they would take the pollen from one and take it to another,” explains Klembstrud.

After getting that closer look, the tiny beings were freed to continue doing their jobs in nature.

“We’re going to put them back in the wild, aren’t we?” says Klembstrud to the explorers.

A hunt to gain a better appreciation and understanding of nature’s bugs and insects.

“Come over here! Let’s see if we can find any over here,” says Klembstrud.

“Guys! Look what I found!” exclaims a young explorer.

For more information on the Dakota Explorer program, reach out to a nearby state park.