Dakota Family Services Adds Nurse Practitioner in Minot

Fabiola Sweet, APRN, NP-BC, recently joined Dakota Family Services, an outpatient behavioral health clinic in Minot. Sweet will diagnose and treat behavioral health conditions, manage psychiatric medication and make treatment recommendations for clients of all ages.

In addition to office hours in Minot, Sweet will also be available to see clients at Dakota Family Service’s Bismarck office.

Sweet comes to Dakota Family Services with prior outpatient mental health experience. She is a native English speaker but is also highly proficient in Spanish. Sweet believes in helping everyone she sees according to his/her unique needs.

She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Spring Arbor University, Spring Arbor, MI; and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the North Dakota Nurse Practitioner Association.