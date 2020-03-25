Dakota Family Services community chat held Friday to discuss routines, schedules and emotional well-being

Live Now
Dakota Family Services will be providing a free, online community chat to talk about schedules, routines, emotional well-being and how to support each other during the pandemic on Friday, March 27 at 1 p.m.

The chat will be an hour-long conversation to discuss the “new normal that we all find ourselves in right now.”

Randi Streff, the Clinic Director for Dakota Family Services, said their goal is to be a support of the communities they serve.

The conversation will be led by Christy Wilkie, LCSW and Dr. Megan Spencer who are experts in behavioral health care.

To join the chat, CLICK HERE to register on Eventbrite. After registering, Eventbrite will email you a link with the information to connect.

