MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Dakota Family Services finally has a new place to call home.

Earlier on Thursday, officials had a ribbon cutting at the new location on 19th Avenue Northwest in Minot.

Dakota Family Services mainly serves children, but they also assist adults as well.

Randi Streff, the vice president of Clinical Services, says they have a range of mental health services, from providers, to nurse practitioners, to psychiatrists.

And that this new place helps those in need in a peaceful setting.

“I think it gives better separation from the other part of our company Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch and so it is more private than we have had before. It is a calmer space than we had before. And we are expanding mental health services so we can reach out more to the community than we have historically,” said Wayne Martinsen from Dakota Family Services.