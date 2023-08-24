MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Another Mandan restaurant is set to close as Dakota Farms Restaurant is reporting that their lease will not be renewed and will be closing on September 10.

According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, Dakota Farms notified the public that their lease was up and that it would not be renewed.

The restaurant has been open in Mandan for 35 years and shared that they will miss everyone in the community, especially the families they’ve seen grow with the restaurant, and thanked everyone for their support throughout the years.