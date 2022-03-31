The 10th annual Dakota Film Festival returns this year. This year’s film festival will be at the Belle Mehus Auditorium.

Lights, cameras, and action are just some of the components required when piecing together the ultimate film.

“I think any good filmmaker has a strong idea of their story, and of their art direction. A lot of the most famous filmmakers have a really distinct visual language that you see on the screen,” Dakota Film Festival Organizer Bryan Keidel said.

Over 100 nominations were submitted with each filmmaker hoping their entry would be shown on the big screen.

“It’s local filmmakers, or filmmakers that grew up here and are showing their work,” Mary Van Sickle, Dakota Media Access Executive Director said.

It took a lot of adjustments for the auditorium to be used for this show as a large display projector and a tall standing screen, and a sound system was installed.

“It’s a beautiful space, but it’s not exactly built with that in mind. It’s all of those elements coming together to make a really nice viewing experience,” Keidel said.

For North Dakotans, the Hollywood feel will surround the auditorium and offer a learning experience for both inspiring filmmakers and the audience watching.

“I used to enjoy creating my own short films as a kid, it’s always something I found entertaining or even engaging,” Keidel said.

“They’re both employable skills here in our community and more broadly as well,” Van Sickle said.

The audience will be able to choose their favorite films, and that means one local filmmaker will win the people’s choice award. Van Sickle tells us that this year an additional night has been added to feature all local films.

It’s called Reel Local and it’s free. The doors will open Thursday at 6 p.m. and the event will start at 7 p.m. on March 31st. The award-winning film will be April 1st, at 7 p.m.

