BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the common complaints about spending time in a hospital or a nursing home is that it just doesn’t feel like home. That’s where places like Dakota Home Care come in.

Over the past 10 years, Dakota Home Care has been providing our community with quality healthcare at home. Serving hundreds of people each year, with over 100 employees, DHC provides at-home, around-the-clock assistance for patients of all ages and abilities and now, they’re celebrating a new location from which to launch their care programs.

“Our mission is to keep home an option for a lifetime,” stated DHC’s owner and CEO Beverly Unrath. “We provide care for individuals that have complex medical conditions with a registered nurse, around the clock, twenty-four-seven, as needed.”

This begs the question: what are the positive benefits of at-home care?

DHC’s Director of Business Development Charlene Seifert says patients see a tremendous increase in their quality of life after they can return from the hospital.

“It’s truly a gift that we can provide people to be at home,” Seifert explained. “They can be part of their families and can get together regularly. All those things are important to people in their home setting rather than in a facility. This business has grown very very well across the nation, I believe, because people do choose to be at home for as long as they can.”

As a result of its rapid expansion, the organization has moved to a new location on Bismarck’s West Century Avenue. However, just like others in the medical industry, they’ve been impacted by the recent healthcare shortages.

“Truly,” added Seifert, “it’s just been a great addition, with a great place for everyone to work — with space and training, and commons areas where we can visit and be together. It’s been a wonderful change. I would say that our greatest challenge is staffing — we don’t have enough staff to care for our clients. We need nurses, LPNs, RNs, and home health aides.”

Owner Beverly Unrath says that as one does not necessarily need a degree to become a health care aide, it’s a great starting point for those who would like to enter the field. The program, she notes, offers excellent training and experience that can be used in or outside of home care programs.

Dakota Homecare offers full-time, part-time, and PRN positions. To learn more about Dakota Home Care, visit their website via this link or check their Facebook page.