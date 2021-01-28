Dakota Hope Clinic in Minot hosting free, virtual post-abortion class

The Dakota Hope Clinic is looking to help women who may be suffering after having an abortion.

The Minot clinic will be hosting a virtual class called Discover Peace after Abortion.

The free, six-week class will help women cope with the traumatic effects of abortion, like insomnia or lower self-confidence.

One staff member in charge tells us their hope is to help women leave the classes feeling stronger than when they started.

“I really feel for the people that are struggling with this and it takes a lot of courage for people to come forward and talk about this. People don’t tend to talk about that they have had an abortion and it’s really difficult,” Shelly DeMers said.

To pre-register, call Dakota Hope Clinic at 701-852-4675 and ask for Shelly, or send a confidential text to 978-705-3421.

