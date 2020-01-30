Dakota Hope Clinic offering sexual abstinence course

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Dakota Hope Clinic and Ascend are gearing up to host a sex education course in Minot.

The focus of the classes is to teach sexual abstinence. Schools have been teaching reduction for years, like how to use condoms and giving consent. Now, the focus has switched and they want to teach kids abstinence.

We spoke with someone who said the class is open to anyone, not just kids.

“It’s a train the trainer program where it’s useful for anyone who works with you. It can be taken by parents and also professionals who work with you. Like pastors, social workers, doctors, PA’s,” said Nadia Smetana, of the Dakota Hope Clinic.

A 2015 Youth Risk Behavior survey said 59 percent of high schoolers haven’t had sex yet.

If you want more information about the class, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MAFB Airman

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Airman"

Heartview Opens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartview Opens"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-30-20"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 1-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 1-30-20"

Healthy Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Big Game"

Court Doc

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Doc"

Minot Murder Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Case"

Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Ag Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Show"

Park Board Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Park Board Survey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29"

Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer"

Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters"

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge