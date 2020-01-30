Dakota Hope Clinic offering sexual abstinence course

The Dakota Hope Clinic and Ascend are gearing up to host a sex education course in Minot.

The focus of the classes is to teach sexual abstinence. Schools have been teaching reduction for years, like how to use condoms and giving consent. Now, the focus has switched and they want to teach kids abstinence.

We spoke with someone who said the class is open to anyone, not just kids.

“It’s a train the trainer program where it’s useful for anyone who works with you. It can be taken by parents and also professionals who work with you. Like pastors, social workers, doctors, PA’s,” said Nadia Smetana, of the Dakota Hope Clinic.

A 2015 Youth Risk Behavior survey said 59 percent of high schoolers haven’t had sex yet.

