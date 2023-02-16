MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As we inch closer to the end of February, Presidents Day is on the horizon, and this year, you can spend the holiday bowling with your family.

Dakota Kids Dentistry in Minot will soon be hosting its annual Give Back Day in partnership with the Minot North Hill Bowling Alley.

Patients that go to the office for dental work can stop by and get a bowling ticket for their child.

One ticket includes one free game and free shoe rentals at the lanes, valid from 12-4 p.m.

“It’s something for the parents as well,” said Registered Dental Hygienist, Reeann Magandy. “They’re the ones bringing the kids to the appointments. Unlike when you go to a general office, it’s all on you as a patient to show up, and the parents are the ones who are responsible for bringing the kids. We like to do events like this for the kids just to treat them.”

To keep up with Dakota Kids Dentistry’s annual events, please visit their website.