Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Dakota Kids Dentistry Of Minot Is Supplying Families with Food

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Staff at Dakota Kids Dentistry in Minot say they want to help the community in light of the pandemic.

The highly contagious virus has forced millions to quarantine, keeping a lot of people away from work, but, families still need to be fed.

Starting Monday, the dentist office staff will go around to 14 different restaurants and supply the first 200 families, of 4 or more, with a free meal for the next two weeks.

“We just wanted to do our part because we know that this is something that is unexpected and it’s not something we’re used to and this is just a way to help out and keep our community strong.” Reeann Magandy, Public Relations Coordinator and Registered Dental Hygienist, said.

To learn more about restaurant locations: Click here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dentists Give Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dentists Give Back"

Helping Elders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Elders"

New Testing Strategy

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Testing Strategy"

DOT Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Changes"

Dem-NPL endorsements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dem-NPL endorsements"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Robert One Minute 3-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-21"

'I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy'"

Case Numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers"

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"

Miss Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miss Basketball"

Business Beat: One Million Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat: One Million Cups"

Trading for Clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trading for Clothes"

Bismarck State

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State"

Jail Early Release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail Early Release"

Judicial Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judicial Emergency"

Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Charlie's Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie's Delivery"

Testing Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge