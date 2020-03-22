Dakota Kids Dentistry Of Minot Is Supplying Families with Food

Staff at Dakota Kids Dentistry in Minot say they want to help the community in light of the pandemic.

The highly contagious virus has forced millions to quarantine, keeping a lot of people away from work, but, families still need to be fed.

Starting Monday, the dentist office staff will go around to 14 different restaurants and supply the first 200 families, of 4 or more, with a free meal for the next two weeks.

“We just wanted to do our part because we know that this is something that is unexpected and it’s not something we’re used to and this is just a way to help out and keep our community strong.” Reeann Magandy, Public Relations Coordinator and Registered Dental Hygienist, said.

