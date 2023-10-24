MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The man who was arrested for shooting two people at the Dakota Lounge in Minot has now changed his plea.

Theophris Drake is now pleading guilty and will avoid a trial.

The incident happened in February, police say Drake got into a fight with a man at the bar and started shooting. One of the shooting victims was seriously hurt and another person was treated for minor injuries.

Drake was later arrested at a nearby grocery store and pleaded not guilty.

The state reports Drake violated his bond by leaving the state. Drake was arrested and brought back to North Dakota to await trial.

Drake is pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence. He will now await his sentencing date.