Dakota Memorial School at Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch hold garden sale

A residential treatment and educational center for children in Minot continues its push for education through greenery.

For the second year, The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch students have spent the last several months learning how to seed, plant, and grow flowers.

Today, those flowers were sold off as part of a garden sale that was organized by the students.

The program lead tells us this project teaches students not only about proper care for greenery but also how to care for something other than themselves.

“I think it teaches them to work together. It teaches them how life can start. How to take care of life. How to nurture things. It gives them pride. A lot of self-confidence and it just builds them some self-esteem,” Science Teacher Suzanne Erz said.

Degree says the proceeds made today will go back into funding whatever project the students want to do next.