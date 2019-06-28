Dakota Miracle passes away at National Buffalo Museum

The National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown says Dakota Miracle, their white bull has died.

The museum said in a Facebook post that Dakota Miracle accidentally fell into a ravine, and has died from his injuries.

Dakota Miracle was 13-years-old. The bull had leucism, which is a genetic condition resulting in a lack of pigmentation. Poor eyesight because of leucism is believed to be one of the factors in his fall.

Dakota Miracle is the son of White Cloud, an albino bison who was with the herd for almost two decades according to the museum.

“While we mourn the untimely passing of Dakota Miracle, we know he had a full life as a part of the museum’s herd. He was a rare and beautiful animal, and we feel fortunate that so many people were able to see him roaming with the herd for the past 13 years. In the wild, we do not believe he would have lived this long.”