Dakota Pride Store Opens in Dakota Sqaure Mall

The new Magic City Market in the Dakota Square Mall in Minot has officially been open for two weeks now selling Pride of Dakota items such as clothes, signs, food, and much more.



A majority of the items are made locally with some items coming from Minnesota and Montana.



Before, the only other location was in Fargo, but after much success they decided to open a new location in Minot.

“This is a really nice location. People have been very welcoming and they love these products because they’re not always the easiest to find, but now we’ve made it a lot easier for them to find every day.” says Lorie Henderson, Manager.