Dakota Territory Air Museum Hangar Dance Saturday

MINOT — A night at the museum has a ton of hidden history and a night of fun.

Dakota Territory Air Museum will be hosting their second annual

Night at the Museum Hangar Dance this Saturday from 7 P.M.

to midnight.

Every year they close the museum during the winter months and what better way to close up shop than in style.

The night will consist of dancing, a silent auction and re-enactments of famous aviators of the past.

Robin Brekhes, event coordinator, said this is a great way to send people off into the winter months.

“It’s the culmination of our summer here at the Dakota Territory Air Museum, and it’s just our way of saying, ‘Happy winter everybody.’ We’re going to have this nice dance here and party and learn about all these amazing war-birds among all this other history,” said Brekhes.

