Dakota Territory Air Museum Hangar Dance Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — A night at the museum has a ton of hidden history and a night of fun.

Dakota Territory Air Museum will be hosting their second annual
Night at the Museum Hangar Dance this Saturday from 7 P.M.
to midnight.

Every year they close the museum during the winter months and what better way to close up shop than in style.

The night will consist of dancing, a silent auction and re-enactments of famous aviators of the past.

Robin Brekhes, event coordinator, said this is a great way to send people off into the winter months.

“It’s the culmination of our summer here at the Dakota Territory Air Museum, and it’s just our way of saying, ‘Happy winter everybody.’ We’re going to have this nice dance here and party and learn about all these amazing war-birds among all this other history,” said Brekhes.

For more information on how to purchase tickets CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, October 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bowman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman"

Shiloh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh"

Central McLean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean"

Holocaust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holocaust"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

CPR

Thumbnail for the video titled "CPR"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 10-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 10-24-19"

Wallwork

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallwork"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-24-19"

Sage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sage"

ASTEP MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASTEP MSU"

ACLU encouraged by DOCR pretrial services reform efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACLU encouraged by DOCR pretrial services reform efforts"

Dickinson Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Soccer"

New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin"

Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retirement"

Managing Water Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing Water Supply"

Grant Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Co"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge