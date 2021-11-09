Dakota Territory Sheriffs’ Conference takes place in Bismarck

As the world continues to evolve, so too does policework.

To address the changes, the Dakota Territory Sheriffs’ Conference held its annual training convention, aimed at fine-tuning their skill-sets.

Sessions at the convention included officer wellness, border patrol for some of the state’s northern counties, and de-escalation tactics.

Speakers were brought in from around the country to help train the sheriffs.

Retired Sheriff Rich Stanek of Hennepin County, Minnesota spoke on one particular issue that’s hit our state hard.

“You know, the increase in opioid and fentanyl deaths have been increasing exponentially over the last several years across this country. North and South Dakota are not immune from that,” said Stanek.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration… 2 out of every 5 pills laced with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.

The conference began November 9th and runs through November 11th.