BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As part of our continuing coverage, KX News previously spoke with some members of the Dakota Woodturners about both their craft and their upcoming Fall Symposium. Monday, we visited the event itself to see the fruits of the organization’s labor.

“One of the nice things about having a club like this,” explained Dakota Woodturners member Kleber Hadsell, “is that there’s always somebody who’s done something you haven’t or are wrestling with, and if you ask, and everyone’s very willing to help.”

To help their members get a little extra guidance from someone a little bit better, the Dakota Woodturners brought in a keynote speaker for their Fall Symposium.

This year, this speaker was professional woodturner Helen Bailey, who came all the way from England for the event. Over the last two days, she’s been teaching them new techniques and sparking their creativity — and on Monday, the group put her instructions to the test, as they tried their hands at turning bowls using her tips.

Bailey’s hands-on method of teaching is something that member Marlene Roles says has helped her greatly.

“Oh, she has been just awesome,” Roles said. “She walks around and gives you hints. You think you’re doing something right, and find out that just a little tweak makes it a much nicer, smoother cut. This is new for me, to go thin, so it’s good to have somebody here to babysit you.”

Roles says woodturning is a fun way to keep your mind sharp while also building friendships.

“I don’t think that you ever get so old that you shouldn’t learn something new,” she stated. “It’s important to keep your mind fresh, and this group is just so awesome for helping learn new things. There’s camaraderie, there’s help, and there’s always somebody there to keep you out of trouble.”

The Woodturners meet monthly at the Bismarck Career Academy. To learn more about the group, visit their website here.